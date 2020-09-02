Judge Orders Iran To Pay $566M For Terrorist Bombings

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has handed a victory to victims of two al-Qaida attacks more than 20 years after explosions killed more than 100 people and injured over 1,000, ordering Iran to pay $566 million for providing support to the terrorists. U.S. District Judge John D. Bates addressed three consolidated wrongful death and personal injury cases stemming from bombings at U.S. embassies in Nairobi, Kenya, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in August 1998. On remand from the D.C. Circuit, Judge Bates broke with his previous rulings, finding that complaints brought by embassy workers and their families were not time-barred but satisfied...

