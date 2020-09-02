Robins Kaplan Rolls Out Six-Figure Federal Clerkship Bonus

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Robins Kaplan LLP said Wednesday it's now offering a $100,000 bonus to new attorneys who join the litigation firm immediately upon completing at least one year of district or appellate court clerkship. The Minneapolis-based firm, which touted its 80-year history of high-stakes litigation and trial work, said in an announcement that the program is designed to recruit federal law clerks and cultivate the next generation of elite trial lawyers. The firm did not previously offer a clerkship bonus. Robins Kaplan "believes that many federal law clerks have demonstrated a track record of success and accomplishment, and we want to invite them...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS