Counterclaim Dropped Against Budget Airline Co. In IP Fight

Law360, London (September 15, 2020, 6:34 PM BST) -- A Caribbean island travel booking company sued by easyGroup Ltd. for trademark infringement has dropped its counterclaim alleging that the budget airline's "easy" U.K. trademark registrations are overly broad and thus invalid. The newly public amended defense filed by Easyway SBH — which bills itself as a VIP service provider, coordinating private plane and helicopter rides, boat charters, hotel accommodations and other travel bookings — now focuses on the David-versus-Goliath nature of the litigation. In addition to the High Court claim, easyGroup recently brought a parallel action against Easyway in France without warning, the defendant company noted in its Sept. 8...

