Cops Nab Accused Money Launderer For Chinese Crime Boss

Law360, London (September 3, 2020, 4:58 PM BST) -- A woman has been arrested on charges of money laundering in connection with an extensive organized crime network that ran a prostitution ring and marijuana farms, police have said. The 43-year-old woman was questioned about her links to a "property enabler" for criminal gangs, the National Crime Agency said on Wednesday. She was arrested in Ipswich, in the eastern county of Suffolk, and released under investigation, the NCA said. The woman, whose name has not been revealed, is alleged to have moved dirty cash for a Chinese national who was jailed for seven years in December. Feng Xu, who admitted 22 offenses of fraud,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS