$60M Deal Approved In Sunglasses Deceptive Warranty Suits

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday gave an initial approval to a $60 million settlement ending class claims alleging Costa Sunglasses illegally charges fees for warranty claims and deceives consumers about charges for fixing broken sunglasses. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan signed off on the deal, in which Costa del Mar Inc. has agreed to set up a $40 million fund for vouchers that class members will be able to redeem for products on the Florida-based sunglasses maker's website. Costa has also said it will cover all shipping and handling expenses for these products, for a value of about $21...

