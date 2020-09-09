5th Circ. Backs CMS Win In Reimbursement Formula Row

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has backed a lower court's finding that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services properly decided how much to reimburse an inpatient psychiatric facility, saying the facility can't choose between two reimbursement rates. A three-judge panel on Wednesday affirmed a Louisiana federal judge's summary judgment decision in favor of the federal government in a suit from Greenbrier Hospital LLC over an error introduced in 2005 that dictated the reimbursement scheme for inpatient psychiatric facilities, or IPFs. The error called for different reimbursement formulas to run from Jan. 1 to Jan. 1 the following year, meaning "single compensation formula...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS