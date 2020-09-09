Columbia Care Can't Dodge Fla. Pot Trade Secret Fight

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Wednesday refused to dismiss a lawsuit accusing multistate cannabis company Columbia Care of stealing trade secrets to run a Florida marijuana business, saying it's too soon to toss the claims. New York Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter denied Columbia Care's motion to dismiss the trade secret claims filed by a company called Florida MCBD LLC. The fight over trade secrets is just a small part of Florida MCBD's suit against Columbia Care, which says the cannabis giant stole its shot at a Florida marijuana license. But because Florida MCBD is in separate arbitration over the...

