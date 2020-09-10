JP Morgan Compliance Pro Joins Real Estate Firm As CCO

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A former J.P. Morgan Asset Management compliance manager and one-time state of Ohio enforcement attorney has been appointed chief compliance officer at Core Real Estate Capital, or CREC, amid what company executives on Thursday told Law360 is an increasingly complex regulatory environment. Thomas Sarko, who worked at J.P. Morgan for 14 years, had joined the Columbus, Ohio-based private commercial real estate firm to guide its entire compliance functions. Sarko joins amid what the firm's chief operating officer, Aaron Dixon, told Law360 is an increasingly complex regulatory environment as the now 11-person organization firm continues to grow. The firm has more than $1...

