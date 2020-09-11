EU Banks Pushed To Broaden Sustainable Finance Profile

Law360, London (September 11, 2020, 3:08 PM BST) -- Banks should adapt sustainable governance principles across their whole business model, according to a new industry road map for climate-friendly finance. Sustainable finance is now an important consideration in all industries including the financial services sector, which is in the early stages of charting its approach to the subject, the Association for Financial Markets in Europe and law firm Latham & Watkins LLP have said. Their report published on Thursday sets out plans for finance companies integrating environmental, social and corporate governance, or ESG, principles into their business models and gave suggestions on how they can tackle some of the topics. The guidance...

