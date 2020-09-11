Juul Beats 'Gag Order' Claims In NDA Fight

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed the bulk of a former Juul Labs Inc. manager's case claiming the e-cigarette giant uses nondisclosure agreements to stifle whistleblowing, though he will allow the plaintiff to take another stab with documents she says prove her claims. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen found the confidentiality provisions of Juul's NDA do not on their face bar whistleblowing or other protected disclosures, saying Marcie Hamilton's four labor code violation claims failed to show the agreement is an illegal "gag order." "While the NDA contains a confidentiality provision, it is — for the most part — directed...

