Liverpool Beats Marketer's £1M Commission Fee Lawsuit

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 8:14 AM EDT) -- A British marketing company lost a £1 million ($1.3 million) lawsuit against Liverpool Football Club on Monday after a judge ruled it did not trigger a sponsorship agreement with the team. High Court Judge Mark Pelling QC dismissed Winlink Marketing Ltd.'s suit for breach of contract against the Premiership club in connection with a 2013 introduction agreement. Winlink, which puts sports clubs int touch with marketing opportunities, had argued that it was owed approximately £1.1 million for introducing the Premier League champions to BetVictor Ltd., a betting company that signed a £15 million deal to sponsor Liverpool's training uniforms in 2016....

