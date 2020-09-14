Importer Sues To End Trump's 'Unlimited Trade War'

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A vinyl flooring importer has sued to wipe out most of the Trump administration's tariffs on Chinese goods, arguing that the government illegally expanded a dispute over intellectual property policy into an "unlimited trade war" with Beijing. HMTX Industries LLC and its affiliates told the U.S. Court of International Trade on Thursday that Office of the U.S. Trade Representative instituted the bulk of the administration's tariffs after statutory deadlines had lapsed. "Congress did not authorize USTR to escalate its focused investigatory findings into an open-ended trade war," the companies said, asking the court to remove and refund duties charged on roughly...

