Women Lose UK Legal Fight To Lower Pension Age

Law360, London (September 15, 2020, 5:00 PM BST) -- Two British women on Tuesday lost their fight to claim their pension at a younger age after a London appeals court ruled it was "impossible" to say lawmakers' decision to raise the bar was discriminatory. The Court of Appeal unanimously rejected a legal challenge to legislation equalizing the retirement age of women and men in the U.K. and gradually increasing the date at which they could get access to their retirement funds. The decision upholds nearly two decades' worth of laws passed by Parliament but comes as a blow to millions of women who had claimed that the acts arbitrarily penalized...

