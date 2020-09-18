EU Markets Watchdog Renews Crisis Short-Selling Rules

Law360, London (September 18, 2020, 1:55 PM BST) -- Europe's financial markets regulator Friday extended stricter reporting rules for three months on traders that short-sell shares as the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hurt corporate performance. The European Securities and Markets Authority said that it has renewed its decision to put tougher rules on traders taking short positions because of the possibility of a second wave of infections hitting the European Union. The temporary rules, which lower the threshold at which traders that short-sell must report those positions to regulators, will be in place until Dec. 18, ESMA said. The watchdog initially put the measure in place in...

