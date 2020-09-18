UK Gov't Toughens Companies Register To Fight Fraud

Law360, London (September 18, 2020, 6:30 PM BST) -- The U.K. government said Friday it is tightening its rules around company listings to force businesses to provide more information about the individuals behind each firm in a bid to stamp out fraud and money laundering. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said it is toughening the rules governing how companies are allowed to incorporate in the U.K. and list on the government's official registrar of businesses, Companies House. The new rules will force companies to verify the identity of their directors before they can be appointed and will give Companies House new powers to investigate any suspicious activity,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS