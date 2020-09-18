'Gnarly Head' Winery Beats 'Gnarled Orchard' Cider Trademark

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board is refusing to allow a Virginia company to register "Gnarled Orchard" as a trademark for hard cider, ruling the name is confusingly similar to a California vineyard's "Gnarly Head" wine brand. In a Wednesday decision against the owner of Valley View Farm, the board ruled that wine and cider are similar enough products that consumers might assume they came from the same company. "Applicant argues that there is a fundamental difference between cider and wine that a consumer will recognize when purchasing the item," the board wrote. "The issue, though, is not whether the goods...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS