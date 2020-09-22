Waste Manager Sues Insurer Over £2M Fire Damage

Law360, London (September 22, 2020, 7:27 PM BST) -- An Essex-based waste management company is suing its broker Daines Kapp for £2 million ($2.5 million) after a fire tore through the plant and the company could not claw back its losses under its policy. Total Waste Management Ltd. allegedly asked Daines Kapp Brokers Ltd. to beef up its policy and add loss of gross profits to its cover, but later found that the policy the broker offered did not protect it against damage done to its plant and equipment by a fire, according to a newly public claim dated Aug. 24. The fire caused "substantial damage" to the property and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS