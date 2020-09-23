Investor Didn't Make Fair Disclosure In £2M Insurance Suit

Law360, London (September 23, 2020, 5:56 PM BST) -- An insurance broker alleged a property investor did not make fair presentations about a nightclub and hotel above its retail units to insurer AXA and should have known that would invalidate its £2 million ($2.5 million) cover when a fire damaged its buildings. Bausor Hall Associates Ltd. said in a Sept. 17 High Court filing that it provided investor Gold Care Hotels Ltd. with policy documents when it brokered buildings cover with AXA Insurance UK PLC for the two retail units. The wording states the property investor may not be protected under the November 2017 policy if it does not make...

