Trump Records Subpoena Urgent, House Panel Tells D.C. Circ.

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 1:21 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit should consider without delay a House committee's further justifications for its subpoena seeking President Donald Trump's financial records, as its investigation into presidential conflicts of interest is urgent, the panel told the court. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform pointed to a memorandum issued by the panel's chairwoman, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, in support of a congressional subpoena issued for President Donald Trump's financial records. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) The House Committee on Oversight and Reform's subpoena to Mazars USA LLP seeking Trump's financial records should satisfy a test established by the U.S. Supreme Court when it ruled on the...

