When Do Insureds' Legal Fees Constitute Defense Expenses?

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT) -- When is a defendant actually a plaintiff, and when are a defendant's legal expenses not defense expenses? While the intuitive answer may begin with the case caption and a review of the defendant's legal bills, some courts may not stop the analysis there. In Turner v. XL Specialty Insurance Co.,[1] the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma recently determined that none of the legal expenses incurred by a named defendant counted as defense expenses, at least where the nominal defendant to a declaratory judgment claim purportedly stood in the same posture as the plaintiff and sought the same relief...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS