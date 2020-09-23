Investment Firm Gets Russian Bank's $135M Fraud Suit Halted

Law360, London (September 23, 2020, 6:46 PM BST) -- A London judge on Wednesday ordered a Russian bank to halt its $135 million fraud lawsuit against a corporate investment company accused of siphoning assets off the failed lender, ruling the companies had agreed to arbitrate disputes in the U.K. High Court Judge David Foxton granted RiverRock Securities Ltd.'s application for an interim injunction barring liquidators for the International Bank of St. Petersburg, at least temporarily, from pursuing an insolvency claim in Russia. Judge Foxton said the claims, brought by Russia's Deposit Insurance Agency, trigger an arbitration clause in contracts the bank signed with the investment company even though the lawsuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS