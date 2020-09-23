Trump Outlaws Contractors' 'Divisive' Anti-Bias Trainings

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- U.S. President Donald Trump late Tuesday prohibited federal contractors from conducting racial sensitivity trainings while partnered with the government in an executive order that looks to cut at the heart of most workplace anti-discrimination trainings. Trump announced the executive order in a late Tuesday tweet, saying he was broadening a federal government-wide bar on "divisive and harmful sex and race-based ideologies" to sweep in businesses that contract with the government. "Americans should be taught to take PRIDE in our Great Country, and if you don't, there's nothing in it for you!" he tweeted. The executive order builds on an earlier White...

