'LOVE' Artist's Estate Says Deal 'Completely Blindsided' It

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The estate of the late sculptor Robert Indiana, best known for his "LOVE" piece, told a New York federal court on Wednesday that it was "completely blindsided" by a deal between the estate's sole beneficiary and an art foundation suing the estate over Indiana's work. Indiana's estate also slammed the Morgan Art Foundation, which claims to have possession of the artist's copyrights and trademarks, for intentionally keeping it out of the loop on relevant discussions with the beneficiary, the Star of Hope Foundation. The estate has concerns about the "shadowy process" that led to the deal, it said in a letter...

