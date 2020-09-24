Insurer Needn't Cover Church's $5M Bad Faith Claims

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 11:16 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge axed a church's suit alleging bad insurance practice and seeking over $5 million in damages from GuideOne Mutual Insurance Co., holding that the church does not have an insurable interest because it was only a lessee of the property. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Erny Foote said Wednesday that Life Church of Oak Grove Inc. does not have an insurable interest to allege bad faith because it was only leasing the property from its owner, and GuideOne had every right to negotiate the coverage amount with the owner and its co-insurer. "A party who is merely a lessee...

