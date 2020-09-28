Cars Worth €2M Seized, Cash Frozen In UK Laundering Probe

Law360, London (September 28, 2020, 1:13 PM BST) -- Ireland's Criminal Assets Bureau has seized €2 million ($2.3 million) worth of vehicles and had the bank accounts of suspected criminals frozen as part of an investigation into money laundering and fraud in the United Kingdom. The bureau worked with officers from the financial crime unit of the West Midlands Police in England to carry out searches at homes and at business premises in County Clare and County Tipperary, Ireland. The search operation "is an example of the ongoing cooperation between the Criminal Assets Bureau, An Garda Síochána and the U.K. police forces in the investigation of international organized criminal groups," the...

