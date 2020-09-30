UK Hits Belarus Leader With Human Rights Sanctions

Law360, London (September 30, 2020, 10:38 AM BST) -- The United Kingdom has placed Belorussian president Alexander Lukashenko and seven other officials on its list of sanctions that freezes the assets of people accused of human rights violations. The government's new global human rights sanctions regime, introduced in July, empowers it to stop those involved in human rights violations from channeling money through British banks. The measures, which also ban people who are listed from entering Britain, follow international criticism of the recently held Belarus election, with allegations of rigging, and reports of a crackdown on human rights in the country. Lukashenko denies that the elections were rigged. "The sanctions have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS