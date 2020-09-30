Crime Gang Takes In 600 Victims With Fake Bank Scam

Law360, London (September 30, 2020, 2:58 PM BST) -- Romanian police have arrested three members of a crime gang that stole hundreds of thousands of euros from nearly 600 victims in a scam that linked people to fake banking websites, after an investigation in three countries, Europol has said. The European law enforcement agency said that criminals carried out so-called phishing attacks by sending emails and text messages to their victims, impersonating legitimate lenders and linking them to bogus banking websites. Banks and authorities have warned about a surge in scams across the European Union, which are believed to have escalated during the COVID-19 pandemic. The gang collected the individuals'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS