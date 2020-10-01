'LOVE' Artist's Estate Dodges Sanctions Over Deleted Emails

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A New York magistrate judge has rejected the Morgan Art Foundation's attempt to sanction the estate of artist Robert Indiana for its alleged role in deleting thousands of the late artist's emails and obstructing a legal battle over the rights to his iconic "LOVE" sculpture. U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Moses said Wednesday that Indiana's former power of attorney Jamie Thomas won't be sanctioned because he could not have reasonably expected the litigation over the rights to control the artist's works to commence when he destroyed his personal emails after Indiana's death in 2018. Minutes of a board meeting with the estate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS