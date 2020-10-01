UK Loses £1.2T And 7,500 Finance Jobs To Europe, EY Says

Law360, London (October 1, 2020, 11:58 AM BST) -- Britain has lost £1.2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) of assets and more than 7,500 finance jobs to Europe since it voted to leave the European Union in 2016, according to data released on Thursday, as banks, insurers and asset managers prepare to lose access to their clients in the bloc at the end of the year. Ernst & Young said that financial services companies based in Britain are making preparations to continue serving clients in the EU with three months to go until the Brexit transition period ends, with a steady stream of staff, assets and operations leaving the country. British companies will not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS