LV Confirms Exclusive Buyout Talks With Bain Capital

Law360, London (October 2, 2020, 5:38 PM BST) -- U.K. mutual insurer LV said Friday it is in exclusive talks with Bain Capital about a potential deal after the insurer announced it was courting suitors earlier this week. The Board of Liverpool Victoria Financial Services Ltd., or LV, said the discussions with multi-asset investment firm Bain — which owns U.K. insurer Esure — are ongoing and there is no guarantee that a sale will be made as a result. It added there cannot be any certainty about what the terms of the deal might be. Any deal to come out of the talks will be subject to regulatory approval, LV said....

