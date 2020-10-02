'Cancer Alley' Plant Permits Clearly Unlawful, Enviros Say

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The environmental threats that a new Formosa Plastics Corp. plant in Louisiana's "cancer alley" poses are so clear cut that permits for the project must be vacated, environmental groups have told a D.C. court. The Center for Biological Diversity and other environmental and community groups asked a D.C. federal judge Thursday to issue summary judgment vacating permits for the Formosa project in St. James Parish issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers because the government agency failed to follow the intended environmental review process outlined by Congress in several different federal laws. The groups said the complex threatens to deepen...

