Okla. Gov. Gets EPA's Green Light To Regulate Tribal Lands

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has granted a July request from Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to maintain regulatory control over environmental issues on many tribal lands in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling that raised major jurisdictional questions in the state. In a letter dated Oct. 1, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler granted Gov. Stitt's request to regulate activities including fracking and hazardous waste disposal on these lands. In making the request, Stitt exercised gubernatorial powers instituted in 2005 as a rider to a major federal transportation spending bill. The EPA letter was first reported by The Young Turks, drawing early praise from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS