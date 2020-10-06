ECJ Limits Gov't Spying On Cellphone And Internet Data

Law360, London (October 6, 2020, 5:36 PM BST) -- The European Union's top court said Tuesday that privacy rules prevent intelligence agencies from unfettered surveillance of personal data but allow them to briefly retain electronic information when national security threats arise. The EU's data protection rules prevent the wholesale collection and retention of internet and phone data for national security purposes, the European Court of Justice ruled Tuesday. (Photo illustration by Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto via Getty Images) In a landmark decision clarifying the limits of member states' security legislation, the European Court of Justice said the EU's data protection rules prevent the wholesale collection and retention of internet and phone data...

