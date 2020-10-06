Davis Polk Reps Indian Retail Unit For $750M Deal

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Abu Dhabi Investment Authority said Tuesday that its subsidiary has agreed to invest ₹5,512.50 crore (about $750 million) into the retail unit of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. in a deal guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Indian law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. In a joint statement, the two sides said that the Abu Dhabi fund's 1.2% equity stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. values the division at about $58 billion. RIL's deal with the ADIA unit is but the latest of a series of international investments in Reliance Retail that total roughly $5.1 billion, the companies said in...

