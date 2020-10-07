Refugee Agency Faulted For Monitoring Gaps In Kids Shelters

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A federal watchdog on Wednesday faulted the U.S. refugee office for poorly monitoring shelters for unaccompanied migrant children, including failing to ensure that shelters comply with standards to prevent the sexual abuse of minors. The Office of Refugee Resettlement, which takes custody of migrant children who enter the U.S. alone, fell short of its own monitoring goals to ensure the proper care of minors placed into the hands of government-funded shelters, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said. The ORR was required to check whether all 133 shelters were adhering to standards designed to prevent, detect and address the sexual abuse of...

