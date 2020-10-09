Baker McKenzie Nabs Taylor Wessing Cyber Head In London

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Baker McKenzie has bolstered its data protection and breach response capabilities in London with the addition of a seasoned adviser and litigator who most recently led the cybersecurity team at Taylor Wessing LLP. Paul Glass will join Baker McKenzie on Oct. 19 as a member of the firm's data and technology team and leader of its London data protection and cyber practice, the firm announced Wednesday. Glass spent the last 14 years at Taylor Wessing, where he worked his way up from a senior associate to being named a partner in the firm's commercial technology and data group. Baker McKenzie called...

