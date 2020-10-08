2nd Circ. Defeat Narrows Trump's Options Against Tax Subpoena

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit's ruling that Manhattan's district attorney can subpoena President Donald Trump's tax records sets up a likely U.S. Supreme Court rematch that would delay enforcement even as Trump's options to defeat the subpoena have narrowed. President Donald Trump's tax dispute has already reached the U.S. Supreme Court once. In July, the justices rejected Trump's arguments that he was absolutely immune from criminal proceedings while in office. (AP) Despite Trump having multiple federal court losses over the past year, including a 7-2 loss in the U.S. Supreme Court in July, the justices likely will be asked again to consider whether...

