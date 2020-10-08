EEOC Proposal Aims For More Deals, Fewer Lawsuits

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 12:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission unveiled regulations Thursday to modify its presuit "conciliation" process, proposing procedural tweaks meant to heighten the chances that workplace bias allegations get resolved before cases land in court. The proposed rule, which will be published in Friday's Federal Register, outlines the type of information the EEOC makes available to employers who opt to partake in conciliation, an informal and confidential process in which the EEOC tries to secure voluntary compliance from employers before suing them. Inviting employers to engage in conciliation is a prerequisite to an EEOC suit under Title VII of the Civil Rights...

