CIT Says Chinese Bearing Duties Apply To Farm Plow Parts

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Tuesday rejected a U.S. farming equipment manufacturer's challenge to duties on Chinese plow parts, finding that anti-dumping duties on tapered roller bearing imports from China apply to the parts. CIT Judge Richard K. Eaton said that the U.S. Department of Commerce correctly concluded that Bourgault Industries Ltd.'s coulter disc hubs imported from China clearly fall within the scope of the agency's more than 30-year-old anti-dumping duty order on Chinese tapered roller bearings, which are used in the rotational parts of equipment and vehicles. Commerce's anti-dumping duty order covers all tapered roller bearing housings, including...

