40% Of Pension Schemes Eyeing Insurance Deals

Law360, London (October 15, 2020, 4:27 PM BST) -- Nearly half of British pension plans are expecting to complete deals to insure liabilities within the next three years, according to research by Willis Towers Watson. The broker said on Wednesday that 40% of schemes were considering a bulk annuity deal or a longevity swap in that period. Willis said the value of transactions could hit £50 billion ($64.6 billion) by the end of the year if rates maintain their trajectory — close to the previous record of £54 billion set in 2019. Transfers have been buoyed by cut-rate prices during the pandemic, with some types of bulk annuity transfers having seen...

