Tests For Superfund Transfers Could Be Too Strict, LCP Warns

Law360, London (October 19, 2020, 4:31 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s retirement savings regulator should ensure that it doesn't impose "too stringent" rules on market consolidation or else risk penalizing savers, a pensions consultancy warned Monday. Lane Clark & Peacock LLP said The Pensions Regulator should not set too many hurdles for schemes looking to transfer to superfunds, which will act as a new vehicle for bringing together smaller defined benefit workplace saving plans. The industry is expecting the regulator to publish in the coming days updated guidance on superfunds for scheme trustees, a move that will be a "significant milestone" for the nascent sector, said Sam Jenkins, partner at...

