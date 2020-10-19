Gov't Eyes Simplifying 'Impenetrable' Pensions Statements

Law360, London (October 19, 2020, 3:13 PM BST) -- The government said Monday it is considering making it a mandatory requirement that pension plans should simplify statements to their members, after raising concerns that communications are "lengthy, inaccessible and inconsistent in design and content." The Department for Work and Pensions said it will consult on whether occupational defined contribution schemes should be forced to adopt a two-page template that sets out only the most important information for the average customer. The DWP published the statement in response to an earlier consultation on whether pension statements are too complicated, which ended in December last year. That fact-finding mission concluded that the language...

