Sausage Biz Says Insurer Must Pay For Money Scam

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A sausage company told the Fifth Circuit that a Texas district court erred in ruling that Twin City Fire Insurance Co. needn't indemnify it for settling claims after a $1 million money transfer scam, arguing that the settlement was not time-barred and seeking $470,000 in reimbursement. HM International LLC, a subsidiary of Quality Sausage Co., said Monday that the lower court wrongly held that the claims against HMI leading to the settlement were time-barred and HMI was not "legally liable to pay" the settlement amount. "There is no dispute that having agreed to settle, HMI was contractually, and therefore legally, liable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS