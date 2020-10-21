Pinsents, Addleshaw Guide £340M UK Pensions Deal

Law360, London (October 21, 2020, 3:40 PM BST) -- A company specializing in retirement finance has completed a £340 million ($445 million) buy-in transaction with the Ibstock Pension Scheme as it moves to transfer risk away from pensioners and back-up pension payouts, with law firms Pinsent Masons and Addleshaw among the principal advisers. Just Group said the deal will cover 50% of the pension scheme's £650 million in assets. Ibstock, a supplier of bricks and concrete, has a pension scheme representing 1,800 savers, Just Group said. "We are pleased to have supported the trustees and sponsor of the Ibstock Pension Scheme in their de-risking journey to help members," David Richardson, group chief...

