Boss Of £20.5M Forex Investment Scam Jailed In London

Law360, London (October 20, 2020, 5:10 PM BST) -- A fraudster who persuaded people to invest in a £20.5 million ($27 million) foreign-exchange trading scheme and used their money to fund an extravagant lifestyle has been jailed for five years and four months, City of London Police has said. Joseph Lewis was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court in London on Friday, City Police said on Monday. Lewis had pleaded guilty at a hearing in September to 19 counts of fraud by false representation. Lewis persuaded investors for a decade to pour money into the fraudulent currency scheme, knowing that his victims were investing money toward retirement or a better life...

