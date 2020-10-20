3 Firms Guide $48M Canadian Cannabis Tie-Up

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Canadian marijuana company The Flowr Corp. will buy a Toronto cannabis fund for 63 million Canadian dollars ($48 million) in a deal steered by three law firms including Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP, the companies said Tuesday. Terrace Global said the all-stock deal values it at a nearly 50% premium to its closing value Monday and will leave the combined company with CA$31 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. As a condition of the deal's closing, Flowr must negotiate more favorable terms with its creditors, which the company said will improve its financial flexibility and reduce its...

