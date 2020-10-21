UK Watchdogs Urge City To Complete Brexit Preparations

Law360, London (October 21, 2020, 6:17 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England wrote to banks and insurers on Wednesday urging them to complete preparations for the end of the Brexit transition period on Dec. 31 whether the European Union and the U.K. have struck a trade deal or not. The FCA and the Prudential Regulation Authority, which is the Bank of England's regulatory arm, said in a letter to chief executives of finance firms that they must now make all final preparations to ensure that there is minimal financial disruption when the regulatory transition period comes to an end in December. "It is imperative...

