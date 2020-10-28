Ex-Attys, Financier Plead Not Guilty in SFO Legal Fund Case

Law360, London (October 28, 2020, 5:12 PM GMT) -- Three man accused of defrauding a failed legal financing fund pleaded not guilty to criminal charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office when they appeared by videolink at court in London on Wednesday. Former lawyers Timothy Schools and Richard Emmett and David Kennedy, an ex-independent financial adviser, entered the pleas at a hearing at Southwark Crown Court in connection with the collapse of the Axiom Legal Financing Fund. The men briefly identified themselves and listened as a court clerk read out an indictment. All three replied "not guilty" when asked how they wished to plead. The SFO has charged the men with carrying...

