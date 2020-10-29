Accountant Ordered To Repay Stolen Pension Cash

Law360, London (October 29, 2020, 12:07 PM GMT) -- A court has ordered an accountant convicted of stealing almost £300,000 from a pension scheme for which he acted as trustee and administrator to repay £275,000 ($356,000) within three months or face more jail time. Judge Heather Lloyd ordered Roger Bessent to pay the money at a confiscation hearing on Wednesday at Preston Crown Court in north west England, The Pensions Regulator said. Bessent was given three months to repay in full. Bessent, 67, a trustee and administrator for the Focusplay Retirement Benefit Scheme, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison in March 2019 after pleading guilty to five counts...

