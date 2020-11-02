Canadian Greenhouse Co. Takes Over Pot Venture For $60M

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 3:25 PM EST) -- Canadian greenhouse giant Village Farms said Monday it completed a nearly 80 million Canadian dollar ($60 million) takeover of a cannabis and CBD joint venture it started with a medical marijuana company. Village Farms bought a roughly one-half stake in Pure Sunfarms held by Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc., paying CA$60 million in cash and issuing a CA$19.9 million promissory note for the shares, according to a press release. Village Farms now owns 100% of Pure Sunfarms' shares. Based in British Columbia, Village Farms is Canada's only publicly traded greenhouse produce grower. The company boasts more than 9 million square feet of greenhouse...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS